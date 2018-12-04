Is 'Friends' Staying Or Leaving Netflix?

The internet is in a tizzy.

Is it staying? Is it leaving? The world was super confused when Netflix had an expiration date on the beloved 'Friends' sitcom. The date said 'Friends' would be available on Netflix until 01/01/2019. Internet freak out ensued.

As the rush of unhappy tweeters came in, Netflix shut down the rumors (or changed their mind?), and let everyone know that 'Friends' is STAYING on Netflix in 2019. The company's content boss, Ted Sarandos, told NBC News on Monday, "No, it's not leaving in January."

A Christmas miracle.

 

 

