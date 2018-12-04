Is 'Friends' Staying Or Leaving Netflix?

Is it staying? Is it leaving? The world was super confused when Netflix had an expiration date on the beloved 'Friends' sitcom. The date said 'Friends' would be available on Netflix until 01/01/2019. Internet freak out ensued.

They’re taking Friends off Netflix and I’m truly heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/Pw86rP7FO6 — Amanda Ensing (@AmandaEnsing) December 3, 2018

Remember the time Netflix thought they could remove Friends without telling us.



Let that be a lesson. pic.twitter.com/dXw7GkfQMx — Rachel (@RachhLoves) December 4, 2018

Removing FRIENDS?!?! How could you do this to us @netflix?! — Amanda Stanton (@amandastantonnn) December 3, 2018

Friends is being taken off of Netflix in 2019 join my revolt plz — Anna (@AnnaSeavey) December 3, 2018

.@Netflix don’t discontinue Friends. I am so alone. — Scott Free (@gbabyflt) December 4, 2018

As the rush of unhappy tweeters came in, Netflix shut down the rumors (or changed their mind?), and let everyone know that 'Friends' is STAYING on Netflix in 2019. The company's content boss, Ted Sarandos, told NBC News on Monday, "No, it's not leaving in January."

The Holiday Armadillo has granted your wish: “Friends” will still be there for you in the US throughout 2019 pic.twitter.com/Yd0VqRzk3r — Netflix US (@netflix) December 3, 2018

A Christmas miracle.