Froot Loops Launches First New Flavor In 10 Years

May 18, 2018
The Jeremiah Show
Fruit Loops

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Features
Headlines
Q104 Morning Show
The Jeremiah Show

Sometimes change is bad. Sometimes, it's sweet and delicious.

With Froot Loops coming out with their first new flavor in 10 years, this falls easily into the second category.

The new Wild Berry flavor will not only introduce a new sweet flavor that resembles berries, it will also introduce a new shape - a star.

Don't worry though, it still has that tiny hole in it for some reason.

Froot Loops has tried other flavors overseas that have sometimes made it to the states, but they were never "officially" a new flavor, and never stuck around for long.

Oh also, all of the loops are the same flavor, and always have been. Sorry if you thought otherwise!

Tags: 
froot loops
cereal
wild berry
wild berry froot loops