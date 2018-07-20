G-Eazy Denies Relationship With Demi Lovato

The latest couple on the rumor mill might be just that, a rumor. The internet went wild with the possibilty of seeing singer Demi Lovato in a relationship with rapper G-Eazy. But G-Eazy *tried* to lay those rumors to rest at the 2018 ESPY's. When asked about Demi on the red carpet, the rapper said "She's just a friend."

This probably is for the best. G-Eazy has had a history in getting into some trouble, as has Demi. G-Eazy was arrested earlier this year for cocaine possesion, and Demi has had her own battles with addiction. She even opened up recently about relapsing for the first time in six years in her song, "Sober."

The song sings, “Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sings on the heartbreaking piano ballad. “And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.”