Get Paid To Eat Nutella

In news that we desperately need, The Ferrero Company company is hiring 60 taste-testers for their products which include Nutella, Tic-Tacs, and Ferrero choclates.

The company is looking for "non-professionals," which means US!!! And not to mention, the job opportunity is in Alba, Italy.

The ad is for 60 "sensory judges" that will need to work two days a week at the company HQ. Yes, two days a week.

The only requirements are that candidates can't have allergies and can use a computer.

All of this sounds awesome, right!? The only problem is that the application is in Italian, so hopefully you are bilingual and can get this job on lock.