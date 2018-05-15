GlenOak HS Student Facing Charges After Prank

By Paul Laux

When doing a prank, especially a senior prank - make sure it's not going to land you on the outside of college.. or in jail.

A student was filmed racing a dirtbike down the halls of the school, which led to four students being charged with various crimes. It also forced the school to go on lockdown for a time.

Glenoak high school best senior prank ever---------------- pic.twitter.com/1ZnjOKQNGJ — Quintico Thigpen (@yts_thig) May 11, 2018

“It wasn't funny to us, and it wasn't funny to the school,” said Stark County Sheriff’s Office Captain CJ Stantz, who said at least five deputies responded to the call of the lockdown. “Through investigation we were able to find all of the students involved and they all were charged.”

One of the crimes they will be facing is "inducing panic," which is a second degree felony.