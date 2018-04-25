A Golfer Was Attacked By A Goose

By Paul Laux

Summer is finally here! However it does have its down-sides.

One of those is the fact that geese will be back, and they can be pretty mean.

Just ask this golfer in Michigan who didn't heed the warnings of geese attacks ... and ended up getting taken down by one.

High school golfer knocked to ground in terrifying goose attack

"At no point in my life I ever thought golf would be fun or exciting till yesterday," Gilson-Pitts wrote on Facebook. "We have a great group of kids on the golf team and had some excitement on the course yesterday."

It didn't exactly look like fun, but to each their own. Remember, geese can be super aggresive, so if one approaches you like this, it's best just to turn back and admit defeat.