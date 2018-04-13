Gotta Know: Cleveland Metroparks
April 13, 2018
Categories:
By Paul Laux
Get out and enjoy the weather! What better way to do that then to hit the trails in the Cleveland Metroparks?
Kelly Manderfield joined the show to talk about everything going on, especcially 'Explore Your Park with Cleveland Clinic."
Listen below.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
14 Apr
14 Apr
Blossom Music Center Summer Job Fair Blossom Music Center
18 Apr
AJR with MAX House of Blues
20 Apr
Echosmith House of Blues
21 Apr
Blossom Music Center Summer Job Fair Blossom Music Center