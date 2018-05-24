Gotta Know: Great Lakes Science Center

Cleveland is great for day trips, because there is just so much to do.

One of the great things the city has to offer? The Great Lakes Science Center!

If you think #CampCuriosity is just for younger kids, think again. 9th to 12th graders can #solder their own #drone from raw materials.



We personally #prototyped the #DroneCamp and let's just say we edited out a few of the crashes...#StayCuriousCLEhttps://t.co/fQXkpGDHDv pic.twitter.com/Ob4Scd7388 — Great Lakes Science (@GLScienceCtr) May 21, 2018

It's almost summer time, so The Great Lakes Science Center would be a great place to take the family for some fun and learning!

Sue Allen joined the show to let us know what you can find there. Listen to what she had to say below.