Greatest Boy Bands Of All Time

By Paul Laux

The list you didn't know you needed. The top 100 boy bands/songs of all time.

You can see the full list here, but below are the TOP 5!

5. *NSYNC, "Tearin' Up My Heart" (1998)

Video of *NSYNC - Tearin&#039; Up My Heart (Video)

4. One Direction, "What Makes You Beautiful" (2011)

Video of One Direction - What Makes You Beautiful (Official Video)

3. The Beatles, "I Want to Hold Your Hand" (1963)

Video of The Beatles - I Want To Hold Your Hand

2. The Jackson 5, "I Want You Back" (1969)

Video of I Want You Back - The Jackson 5

1. Backstreet Boys, "I Want It That Way"