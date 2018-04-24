NSYNC

Greatest Boy Bands Of All Time

Billboard has released the critics’ picks of the 100 Greatest Boy Band Songs of All Time

April 24, 2018
By Paul Laux

The list you didn't know you needed. The top 100 boy bands/songs of all time.

You can see the full list here, but below are the TOP 5!

5. *NSYNC, "Tearin' Up My Heart" (1998)

4. One Direction, "What Makes You Beautiful" (2011)

3. The Beatles, "I Want to Hold Your Hand" (1963)

2. The Jackson 5, "I Want You Back" (1969)

1. Backstreet Boys, "I Want It That Way"

