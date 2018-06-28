This Guy Backflipped Off an Exit Sign To Promote His Rap Album

It's one of the best publicity stunts in a while.

June 28, 2018
The Jeremiah Show

A shirtless man promoting his rap album backed up a major freeway during downtown Los Angeles morning rush hour after he scaled a giant exit sign, rolled out political posters, and started yelling at people from a bullhorn. 

The man goes by the name Dephree on stage. His producer said publicly during the stunt yesterday that Dephree was being recorded for an upcoming music video.

The ordeal took around 2 hours. After police climbed up the sign, too, Dephree tried to run away...

But things ended for good after he backflipped off the sign onto an inflatible landing pad police and firefighters had placed below him. 

He was booked on charges of delaying a peace officer, trespassing, failing to obey a regulatory sign, and could get even more if he really did do all of this as a publicity stunt.

 

 

 

Tags: 
Antics

Upcoming Events

29 Jun
Yappy Hour at Hi & Dry Hi and Dry
30 Jun
Cleveland Clinic Lakewood Family Health Center Community Open House Lakewood Family Health Center
01 Jul
Liberty Fest at Crocker Park Crocker Park
05 Jul
Jesse McCartney - Better With You Tour House of Blues
06 Jul
Yappy Hour at Tommy's Summer Place Tommy's Summer Place
View More Events