This Guy Backflipped Off an Exit Sign To Promote His Rap Album

A shirtless man promoting his rap album backed up a major freeway during downtown Los Angeles morning rush hour after he scaled a giant exit sign, rolled out political posters, and started yelling at people from a bullhorn.

So this is happening right now. He’s talking about pollution i think. pic.twitter.com/Quhn2fV4aj — Benjamin Oreskes-- (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

The man goes by the name Dephree on stage. His producer said publicly during the stunt yesterday that Dephree was being recorded for an upcoming music video.

The ordeal took around 2 hours. After police climbed up the sign, too, Dephree tried to run away...

Dephree sprung himself! LAFD ladders have slowly been closing in on him but he wont give in. pic.twitter.com/rh1Xtp3WYj — Benjamin Oreskes-- (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

But things ended for good after he backflipped off the sign onto an inflatible landing pad police and firefighters had placed below him.

Dephree has just done a backflip of the sign. pic.twitter.com/d5qh6qybQ6 — Benjamin Oreskes-- (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

He was booked on charges of delaying a peace officer, trespassing, failing to obey a regulatory sign, and could get even more if he really did do all of this as a publicity stunt.