How Well Do You Know Your Halloween Movie Trivia?

At this point in October, you've seen a good Halloween movie or two on TV to get you in the spirit. But would you be able to identify that movie based on a quote we gave you? Time for some scary-good fun!

If we told you "Frau Blücher!" you'd think Young Frankenstein. Easy.

But if we said “It’s Halloween, everyone’s entitled to one good scare,” would you be as quick to jump on the movie? Let us know how you did!