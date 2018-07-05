Halsey And G-Eazy Split!

July 5, 2018
In the end, it apparently is not "Him & I" for Halsey and G-Eazy.

Rumors of a split were confirmed when Halsey took to her Instagram story to let her fans know the couple were "taking some time apart."

This comes as quite a suprise as they seemed like a happy couple together.

But, they did have an interesting Twitter argument last month when the Cavs and Warriors were in the NBA Finals.

Halsey, a Cavs fan, took some jabs at G-Eazy, a Warriors fan. So, obviously, this is why they didn't last.

