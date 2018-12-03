Halsey Calls Out Victoria's Secret Fashion Show For "Lack Of Inclusivity"

Halsey took to her Instagram last night to share some choice words about the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which aired last night. The show was taped November 8, and since then, comments have been released from vice president of public relations, Ed Razek, about trans models.

e told Vogue, "Shouldn't you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don't think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It's a 42-minute entertainment special. That's what it is. It is the only one of its kind in the world, and any other fashion brand in the world would take it in a minute, including the competitors that are carping at us."

Halsey, who performed at this years show, said it were comments that she couldn't ignore.

"I have adored the Victorias Secret fashion show since I was young. Performing this year alongside other amazing artists and hardworking models/friends was supposed to be the best night of my year," she wrote. "However, after I filmed the performance, some comments were made regarding the show that I simply cannot ignore."

‪------ @GLSEN - glsen.org‬ A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Dec 2, 2018 at 7:06pm PST

She concluded with, "If you are a trans person reading this, and these comments made you feel alienated or invalidated please know that you have allies. We stand in solidarity, and complete and total acceptance is the only "fantasy" that I support..."