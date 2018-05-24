Hasbro Has Trademarked Play-Doh's Scent

May 24, 2018
Play Doh

By Paul Laux

Play Doh will forever live in the hearts and memories of those who grew up in and around the 90s.  How greasy it would make your hands, the taste (just me?), and of course - the scent.

The scent was iconic, and even today will bring many back to their childhood.  One company that really gets that is Hasbro.  In fact, they get that SO MUCH they trademarked the scent.  Didn't even know that was possible.

Believe it or not, you don't even have to get the doh anymore to relive that smell.  They sell cologne and candles with it now!

