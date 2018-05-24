Hasbro Has Trademarked Play-Doh's Scent

By Paul Laux

Play Doh will forever live in the hearts and memories of those who grew up in and around the 90s. How greasy it would make your hands, the taste (just me?), and of course - the scent.

The scent was iconic, and even today will bring many back to their childhood. One company that really gets that is Hasbro. In fact, they get that SO MUCH they trademarked the scent. Didn't even know that was possible.

The iconic scent of Play-Doh is now an officially registered trademark. Help us celebrate by sharing your favorite memories using #Playdohscent - we’d love your “two scents.” https://t.co/IbUuD2AuQM pic.twitter.com/2bdbMduenB — Hasbro (@HasbroNews) May 18, 2018

Believe it or not, you don't even have to get the doh anymore to relive that smell. They sell cologne and candles with it now!