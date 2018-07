Who's ready to stop sweating!?

Looks like Cleveland's heatwave is officially over, as clouds thin out, cooler temperatures are coming in with a high today only in the mid 70s. Temperatures will fall way down this evening, into the upper 50s. Saturday will be a pleasant summer day with mostly sunny skies and highs also in the mid 70s, and back up to 80 by Sunday.

Why are we complaining about the heat? It will be winter in two weeks.