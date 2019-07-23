Meet AJR At The Shoppes At Parma Tomorrow If You Donate!
Be a Hunger Hero and drop off food for our 40,000 meals in 40 days food drive
Want to meet AJR? Of course you do!
The '100 Bad Days' band will be hanging out with The Jeremiah Show tomorrow morning at The Shoppes At Parma starting at 9 am for the grand finale of our 40,000 Meals in 40 Days food drive.
All you have to do is a be a Hunger Hero and drop off your donation to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank! If you donate, you can get a photo with Adam, Jack, and Ryan between 9 and 10 am.
Its super easy to donate, seriously. You can even bring your credit card and make a $10 donation in their DipJar! For every $1 donated, the Food Bank can provide four meals.
PHOTOS: LaureLive 2019 - AJR Performs
The top 6 foods needed are:
- peanut butter
- tuna
- canned vegetables
- canned soup
- beef stew
- cereal
So, come say hi to Jeremiah, Jack, and Morgan, donate to a great cause, and meet AJR! What could be better!? See you tomorrow morning.