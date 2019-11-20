NFL Commissioner Roger Goddell Says Myles Garrett Could End His Indefinite Suspension

Today is the day that Myles Garrett will appeal his indefinite suspension for the fight that happened against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday night.

According to reports, Garrett’s appeal will be heard by two appeals officers, James Thrash and Derrick Brooks, who are both former football players. Garrett will appeal the case in person in New York.

According to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Garrett's remorse is an important factor in ending the suspension.

“We’ll make a judgment on does he have remorse, does he understand why it’s not acceptable, do we understand what he’s going to do to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Those are the things that are going to be very important for us…If they get it and they understand that they make a mistake, and say, ‘I’m committed to changing,’ you’re usually on a good path.”

Garrett did make a public apology the day after the incident.

“I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”