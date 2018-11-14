Hue Jackson Lands New Job With Cincinnati Bengals

That was quick.

Hue Jackson was let go as the Browns head coach on October 29th, leaving the team he had coached for three years with a record of 3-36-1.

Despite an appalling record with the Browns, Hue Jackson will head to the other end of Ohio to rejoin Cincinnati’s staff under Marvin Lewis.

Not completely new territory for Jackson. He served as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator under Lewis in 2014 and 2015 before he was hired by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

It won't be long before the Browns see Hue Jackson again.

After this bye week, the Cleveland Browns will go to Cinicinnati on November 25th and the Browns will host the Cinicinnati Benglas on December 23rd.