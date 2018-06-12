IHOP Changed Their Name To IHOb, Here's What It Means

June 12, 2018
After a week of speculation, IHOP has announced what the "B" means in their rebrand to "IHOb". 

Did you know IHOP sold burgers? Because that's what they're about now. International House of Burgers.

Wendy's wasted no time getting the jump on IHOb.

How does this make you feel? Here's how we're taking it.

 

