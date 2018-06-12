IHOP Changed Their Name To IHOb, Here's What It Means

After a week of speculation, IHOP has announced what the "B" means in their rebrand to "IHOb".

Did you know IHOP sold burgers? Because that's what they're about now. International House of Burgers.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Wendy's wasted no time getting the jump on IHOb.

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

