IHOP is Flipping Their Name To "IHOb"

June 6, 2018
IHOP is no longer the "International House of Pancakes". Get ready for: IHOb.

But what does it mean? We'll have to wait until June 11th to find out.

A lot of people think the "b" means "breakfast".

Some more think this is all just a marketing scheme. No matter what, there's no need to worry.

The pancakes aren't leaving their menu.

