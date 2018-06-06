IHOP is Flipping Their Name To "IHOb"

IHOP is no longer the "International House of Pancakes". Get ready for: IHOb.

But what does it mean? We'll have to wait until June 11th to find out.

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

A lot of people think the "b" means "breakfast".

Some more think this is all just a marketing scheme. No matter what, there's no need to worry.

The pancakes aren't leaving their menu.

