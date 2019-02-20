Trevor Bauer Has Three Rules If You Want To Date Him

This isn't the first time that Trevor Bauer has been in the headlines. From flying drones, to arbitration, to now explaining what it takes to date the Cleveland Indians starting pitcher.

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated published an interview with Bauer with him explaning his "dating rules."

“I have three rules,” Bauer told Reiter from SI. “One: no feelings. As soon as I sense you’re developing feelings, I’m going to cut it off, because I’m not interested in a relationship and I’m emotionally unavailable. Two: no social media posts about me while we’re together, because private life stays private. Three: I sleep with other people. I’m going to continue to sleep with other people. If you’re not O.K. with that, we won’t sleep together, and that’s perfectly fine. We can just be perfectly polite platonic friends.”

So by the sounds of it, Bauer isn't interested in a relationship at all.

Thank you, next.