The Indians Will Face The Astros In ALDS Postseason

October baseball is here. The Indians clinched their playoff spot over a week ago and have learned they will face the No. 2 overall seed, the Houston Astros this postseason. The Astros will take home field advantage.

Here's the 2018 ALDS schedule (home games in bold)

Friday, Oct. 5 Game 1: Indians at Astros TBD

Saturday, Oct. 6 Game 2: Indians at Astros TBD

Monday, Oct. 8: Game 3: Astros at Indians TBD

*Tuesday, Oct. 9: Game 4: Astros at Indians TBD

*Thursday, Oct. 11: Game 5: Indians at Astros TBD

*if necessary