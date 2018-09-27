The Indians Will Face The Astros In ALDS Postseason
We're ready for October baseball.
September 27, 2018
October baseball is here. The Indians clinched their playoff spot over a week ago and have learned they will face the No. 2 overall seed, the Houston Astros this postseason. The Astros will take home field advantage.
Here's the 2018 ALDS schedule (home games in bold)
Friday, Oct. 5 Game 1: Indians at Astros TBD
Saturday, Oct. 6 Game 2: Indians at Astros TBD
Monday, Oct. 8: Game 3: Astros at Indians TBD
*Tuesday, Oct. 9: Game 4: Astros at Indians TBD
*Thursday, Oct. 11: Game 5: Indians at Astros TBD
*if necessary