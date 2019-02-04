Internet Reacts To Super Bowl 53!

There's a lot to be said about Super Bowl 53.

Actually... there's not, cuz the whole thing was pretty boring.

Here are some of the best internet reactions to all things Super Bowl - the game, the halftime show, and the commercials.

With 6 rings, Tom Brady now has as many as Michael Jordan and is only one behind Ariana Grande #SuperBowI — Tyler Edwards (@prince_petty_) February 4, 2019

Well... this makes me ok with never having gone to a Maroon 5 concert before. — Morgan (@morganpw) February 4, 2019

At this rate, this Super Bowl will wind up Maroon 5, New England 3. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 4, 2019

Me: We’re gonna get Sweet Victory at the Halftime show! Maroon 5: pic.twitter.com/DLFJQVvnmP — RandomGavs (@GavsRandom) February 4, 2019

Every @Browns game has been more fun to watch than this boring Super Bowl — Morgan (@morganpw) February 4, 2019