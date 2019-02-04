Internet Reacts To Super Bowl 53!
These are hilarious!
There's a lot to be said about Super Bowl 53.
Actually... there's not, cuz the whole thing was pretty boring.
Here are some of the best internet reactions to all things Super Bowl - the game, the halftime show, and the commercials.
What did you do during the world’s slowest #SuperBowI?
I'm still upset about the #PepsiHalftime during the #SuperBowl— Austin Boston (@Austin2600) February 4, 2019
You had one job, Maroon 5... pic.twitter.com/uHVlKw2JWc
We took pictures of my dog wearing a hat... pic.twitter.com/sR46qlw2YS— Steve Hart -- (@SteveHart123) February 4, 2019
With 6 rings, Tom Brady now has as many as Michael Jordan and is only one behind Ariana Grande #SuperBowI— Tyler Edwards (@prince_petty_) February 4, 2019
Well... this makes me ok with never having gone to a Maroon 5 concert before.— Morgan (@morganpw) February 4, 2019
At this rate, this Super Bowl will wind up Maroon 5, New England 3.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 4, 2019
Thank you, Maroon 5. (Share-it) https://t.co/N9zy3fGQ2X pic.twitter.com/3ZU0AQJTiA— ForkKatie (@ForkKatie) February 4, 2019
Me: We’re gonna get Sweet Victory at the Halftime show! Maroon 5: pic.twitter.com/DLFJQVvnmP— RandomGavs (@GavsRandom) February 4, 2019
Every @Browns game has been more fun to watch than this boring Super Bowl— Morgan (@morganpw) February 4, 2019
My dog fell asleep. #SuperBowI pic.twitter.com/qDZ1pPJIQx— Jeevan Vittal (@JvittalTV) February 4, 2019
the shirt of Adam levine and the pillow is so funny --— Austin Jones (@Austinjones04) February 4, 2019
#SuperBowI pic.twitter.com/BRLC4dNOVe