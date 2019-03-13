Internet Reactions To OBJ Coming To Cleveland

You were not dreaming last night, Cleveland. Odell Beckham Jr. is now a Cleveland Brown.

The news broke last night that the Giants would trade OBJ for the Browns' first-round pick in 2019 (No. 17 overall), their second third-round pick this year (95th overall) and safety Jabrill Peppers.

And obviously... everyone in the WORLD lost their minds...

I don’t know what to do. I kissed my dog. Flexed at my wife. Smiled. Had a tear. Laughed. Screamed. Cracked a tall boy. I feel like we should be tailgating tomorrow. Let’s friggin goooooooooo!!!!!!



We did it y’all!! We got frickin OBJ!!!#Browns #InDorseyWeTrust — Vintage Browns (@VintageBrowns) March 13, 2019

Browns 2019 depth chart is wild



QB Baker Mayfield

RB Nick Chubb

WR Odell Beckham Jr

WR Jarvis Landry

WR Antonio Callaway

TE David Njoku pic.twitter.com/tkQjdwUb3E — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 13, 2019

Live look at Baker Mayfield

pic.twitter.com/udY96zuZKh — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 13, 2019

Preview of Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and OBJ at Browns practice pic.twitter.com/MSrlDqqaKk — One Take At A Time (@OneTakeAtATime) March 13, 2019