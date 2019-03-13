Internet Reactions To OBJ Coming To Cleveland
Odell Beckham, Jr. IS A CLEVELAND BROWN!
You were not dreaming last night, Cleveland. Odell Beckham Jr. is now a Cleveland Brown.
The news broke last night that the Giants would trade OBJ for the Browns' first-round pick in 2019 (No. 17 overall), their second third-round pick this year (95th overall) and safety Jabrill Peppers.
And obviously... everyone in the WORLD lost their minds...
I don’t know what to do. I kissed my dog. Flexed at my wife. Smiled. Had a tear. Laughed. Screamed. Cracked a tall boy. I feel like we should be tailgating tomorrow. Let’s friggin goooooooooo!!!!!!— Vintage Browns (@VintageBrowns) March 13, 2019
We did it y’all!! We got frickin OBJ!!!#Browns #InDorseyWeTrust
Watching @Browns making moves from overseas like: #InDorseyWeTrust pic.twitter.com/bpQ9zEyEIH— Chris Shade (@Chris_Shade) March 13, 2019
Just an idea. #inDorseyWeTrust #goBrowns #Browns pic.twitter.com/7Ql5mRvk3J— John Luchin (@lchn27) March 13, 2019
Browns 2019 depth chart is wild— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 13, 2019
QB Baker Mayfield
RB Nick Chubb
WR Odell Beckham Jr
WR Jarvis Landry
WR Antonio Callaway
TE David Njoku pic.twitter.com/tkQjdwUb3E
Live look at Baker Mayfield— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 13, 2019
pic.twitter.com/udY96zuZKh
Baker Mayfield currently. pic.twitter.com/fLxbIF9BZ6— AAWOL (@LiveAAWOL) March 13, 2019
Preview of Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and OBJ at Browns practice pic.twitter.com/MSrlDqqaKk— One Take At A Time (@OneTakeAtATime) March 13, 2019
From high school to LSU to the Cleveland Browns.— ESPN (@espn) March 13, 2019
Jarvis Landry and Odell back at it again -- (via @God_Son80) pic.twitter.com/3ttgCmxAsd