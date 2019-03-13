Internet Reactions To OBJ Coming To Cleveland

Odell Beckham, Jr. IS A CLEVELAND BROWN!

March 13, 2019
You were not dreaming last night, Cleveland. Odell Beckham Jr. is now a Cleveland Brown.

The news broke last night that the Giants would trade OBJ for the Browns' first-round pick in 2019 (No. 17 overall), their second third-round pick this year (95th overall) and safety Jabrill Peppers. 

And obviously... everyone in the WORLD lost their minds...

 

 

