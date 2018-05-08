It's Primary Election Day In Ohio: Here Is Your Guide

What you need to vote today in Northeast Ohio

May 8, 2018
The Jeremiah Show
Voting

By Paul Laux

It's election day! A lot of key seats are up for grabs in this primary election, and here is everything you need to know.

Don't know where your voting location is? Find out here.

Some of the biggest seats:

U.S. SENATE

Democratic

  • Sherrod Brown - Incumbent U.S. Sen., running unopposed

Republican

  • Melissa Ackison - Small business owner
  • Don Elijah Eckhart - Retiree
  • Mike Gibbons - Banker
  • Dan Kiley - Financial advisor
  • Jim Renacci - U.S. Rep from Ohio's 16th district

Green

  • Philena Farley - Information technician, running unopposed

OHIO GOVERNOR

Democratic

  • Richard Cordray - Former Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
    • Running mate: Betty Sutton - Former U.S. Rep. from Ohio's 13th district
  • Larry Ealy - Former male stripper
    • Running mate: Jeffrey Lynn
  • Dennis Kucinich - Former U.S. Rep. from Ohio's 10th district
    • Running mate: Tara L. Samples - City Councilwoman from Akron's 5th ward
  • Bill O'Neill - Former Ohio Supreme Court Justice
    • Chantelle Lewis - Former East Cleveland City Councilwoman
  • Paul Ray
    • Running mate - Jerry Schroeder
  • Joe Schiavoni - State Sen. from Ohio's 33rd district and former State Senate Minority Leader
    • Running mate: Stephanie Dodd - Member of State Board of Education from Ohio's 9th district.

Republican

  • Mike DeWine - Attorney General of Ohio and former U.S. Sen. from Ohio
    • Running mate: Jon Husted - Secretary of State of Ohio
  • Mary Taylor - Lieutenant Gov. of Ohio
    • Running mate: Nathan Estruth - Former CEO

Green

  • Constance Gadell Newton - Former Co-Chair of the Ohio Green Party, running unopposed
    • Running mate: Brett R. Joseph - Attorney and environmental educator

For ALL of the candidates and polls - check it out here.

