It's Primary Election Day In Ohio: Here Is Your Guide
What you need to vote today in Northeast Ohio
May 8, 2018
By Paul Laux
It's election day! A lot of key seats are up for grabs in this primary election, and here is everything you need to know.
Don't know where your voting location is? Find out here.
Some of the biggest seats:
U.S. SENATE
Democratic
- Sherrod Brown - Incumbent U.S. Sen., running unopposed
Republican
- Melissa Ackison - Small business owner
- Don Elijah Eckhart - Retiree
- Mike Gibbons - Banker
- Dan Kiley - Financial advisor
- Jim Renacci - U.S. Rep from Ohio's 16th district
Green
- Philena Farley - Information technician, running unopposed
OHIO GOVERNOR
Democratic
- Richard Cordray - Former Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
- Running mate: Betty Sutton - Former U.S. Rep. from Ohio's 13th district
- Larry Ealy - Former male stripper
- Running mate: Jeffrey Lynn
- Dennis Kucinich - Former U.S. Rep. from Ohio's 10th district
- Running mate: Tara L. Samples - City Councilwoman from Akron's 5th ward
- Bill O'Neill - Former Ohio Supreme Court Justice
- Chantelle Lewis - Former East Cleveland City Councilwoman
- Paul Ray
- Running mate - Jerry Schroeder
- Joe Schiavoni - State Sen. from Ohio's 33rd district and former State Senate Minority Leader
- Running mate: Stephanie Dodd - Member of State Board of Education from Ohio's 9th district.
Republican
- Mike DeWine - Attorney General of Ohio and former U.S. Sen. from Ohio
- Running mate: Jon Husted - Secretary of State of Ohio
- Mary Taylor - Lieutenant Gov. of Ohio
- Running mate: Nathan Estruth - Former CEO
Green
- Constance Gadell Newton - Former Co-Chair of the Ohio Green Party, running unopposed
- Running mate: Brett R. Joseph - Attorney and environmental educator
For ALL of the candidates and polls - check it out here.