It's Primary Election Day In Ohio: Here Is Your Guide

By Paul Laux

It's election day! A lot of key seats are up for grabs in this primary election, and here is everything you need to know.

Don't know where your voting location is? Find out here.

Some of the biggest seats:

U.S. SENATE

Democratic

Sherrod Brown - Incumbent U.S. Sen., running unopposed

Republican

Melissa Ackison - Small business owner

Don Elijah Eckhart - Retiree

Mike Gibbons - Banker

Dan Kiley - Financial advisor

Jim Renacci - U.S. Rep from Ohio's 16th district

Green

Philena Farley - Information technician, running unopposed

OHIO GOVERNOR

Democratic

Richard Cordray - Former Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Running mate: Betty Sutton - Former U.S. Rep. from Ohio's 13th district

Larry Ealy - Former male stripper Running mate: Jeffrey Lynn

Dennis Kucinich - Former U.S. Rep. from Ohio's 10th district Running mate: Tara L. Samples - City Councilwoman from Akron's 5th ward

Bill O'Neill - Former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Chantelle Lewis - Former East Cleveland City Councilwoman

Paul Ray Running mate - Jerry Schroeder

Joe Schiavoni - State Sen. from Ohio's 33rd district and former State Senate Minority Leader Running mate: Stephanie Dodd - Member of State Board of Education from Ohio's 9th district.



Republican

Mike DeWine - Attorney General of Ohio and former U.S. Sen. from Ohio Running mate: Jon Husted - Secretary of State of Ohio

Mary Taylor - Lieutenant Gov. of Ohio Running mate: Nathan Estruth - Former CEO



Green

Constance Gadell Newton - Former Co-Chair of the Ohio Green Party, running unopposed Running mate: Brett R. Joseph - Attorney and environmental educator



For ALL of the candidates and polls - check it out here.