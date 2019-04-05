Jeff Bezos Ex-Wife Is Now World's Fourth Richest Woman In The World

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie have finalized their divorce...and it's the biggest in world history.

For her part, MacKenzie has taken to Twitter to share some of the terms of their split. She revealed that she has given her ex 75-percent of their shared Amazon stock, and she has voted control of her own shares.

The former couple shared a 16-percent stake in the company, with MacKenzie’s remaining four-percent worth around $35-billion. Her casual $35-BILLION makes her the fourth richest woman in the world.