Jersey Shore's Jenni "JWoww Farley Files For Divorce From Roger Mathews

There's trouble in fist pump paradise. Jenni "JWoww" Farley, from MTV's Jersey Shore, has filed divorce from her husband of three years, Roger Mathews.

The reality TV star initiated divorce proceedings about two weeks ago in Ocean County, New Jersey, where the pair live and have two children. Farley cited "irreconcilable differences." She also claimed that her relationship with Roger has been shaky for up to six months. But Roger Mathews is not going down without a fight. He vowed to "win her back." Mathews took to Instagram to let the world (and probably JWoww) know, he is not ready to call it quits.

"I am going to win my wife back," Roger said, "I'm going to win her affection back, I am going to win her love back. I have no intentions on being a single dad. We're in counseling so there is hope. It ain't over 'till the fat lady sings."

Until then, we wait for the fat lady to show up.