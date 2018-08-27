Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck Reach Divorce Settlement

It's been a rough couple of days for Ben and Jen, but it seems some clarity has come of it. The two have finally reached a divorce settlement, in which they will split their fortune and have jointc custody of their three children. Jen reportedly wanted to hold off on the settlement until Ben was settled in his sobriety.

Jen staged an intervention just last week to get Ben to check back into rehab for an alcohol addiction. Some sources say Ben's recent drinking was caused due to the breakup with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus. The two were together for a year. But others know this has been a long battle for Ben.

In March of 2017, Ben entered rehab for alcohol addiction and opened up about the process, saying:

"I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my coparent Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."