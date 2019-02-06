Jennifer Lawrence Is Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney!

Rumors that Lawrence, 28, had accepted a proposal from Maroney, 34, made headline when the actress was spotted what sources from Page Six describe to be a "massive ring" on THAT finger on a recent date night.

The two have been romantically linked since June of 2018. It's reported that the pair was introduced by Jennifer's best girl friend and date to the 2014 Oscars, Laura Simpson.

Jennifer and Cooke have grown their love out of the public eye, and it seems to have been a good decision.

Congratulations to the happy couple!