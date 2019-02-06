Jennifer Lawrence Is Engaged
She is tying the knot with art gallerist Cooke Maroney
Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney!
Rumors that Lawrence, 28, had accepted a proposal from Maroney, 34, made headline when the actress was spotted what sources from Page Six describe to be a "massive ring" on THAT finger on a recent date night.
The two have been romantically linked since June of 2018. It's reported that the pair was introduced by Jennifer's best girl friend and date to the 2014 Oscars, Laura Simpson.
I'm officially breaking my theme to post this adorable (and pap photo sorry) of Jen and Cooke, who are now rumored/ confirmed to be engaged! Jennifer's rep confirmed to E News as well as many other sites that they had in fact got engaged recently and that they have celebrated and Jen is extremely happy to have a Fiancée. At first I wasn't sure what to feel, amongst surprise and unsureness I found happiness, and I am now over the moon for the two of them! I can't wait to see what the future holds for Cooke and my baby Jen. I love you.
Jennifer and Cooke have grown their love out of the public eye, and it seems to have been a good decision.
Congratulations to the happy couple!