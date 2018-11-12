Jeremiah's life long dream of being on Double Dare came true when we got pied onstage at Playhouse Square
A dream realized
November 12, 2018
Jeremiah got to live a life long dream Sunday at Playhouse Square. When the one the only Marc Summers, who was also celebrating his birthday in Cleveland, selected him to come on stage and play Musical Pies.
All was going well for Jeremiah until he became the only adult left on stage....
I’ve been waiting for this moment since 1986! #doubledarelive thx @realmarcsummers & @robinarusso for making my dreams come true!