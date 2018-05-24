Jeremiah's 7 Secrets To Marriage After 10 years

Being married for 10 year is a milestone, there are ups, downs, middles, and some diagonals. A lot of website will give "secrets" to a successful marriage. Like this one that Time Magazine put together, apparently with science. Well I've modified it to match real life.

Here are Jeremiah's 7 Secrets to an Awesome Marriage

1) Celebrate Good News

Turns out divorce isn’t as much about increased negative things as it is about decreased positive things.

Jeremiah Translation: For example when you get a full 45 minutes to finish watching Greys Anatomy without the noise of kids breaking something or each other! Celebrate it!

2) Five To One

How many good moments do you need to make up for the bad ones? Research has a ratio for you: 5 to 1.

Jeremiah Translation: 5 to 1 also the ratio of bottles of wine to children. So come the end of June we’ll be at 15.

3) Keep Your Standards High

More and more people are told their expectations for marriage are too high. Research says the reverse: people who expect more, get more.

Jeremiah Translation: Life’s too short for cheap bacon.

4) Stay Close To Family And Friends

Today marriage has become a two person cocoon that we expect to get all our support and intimacy from. That’s not healthy or realistic. Keep friends and family in the loop. Your marriage should be your primary relationship — not your only one.

Jeremiah Translation: And by close we mean on Facebook, physically as far away as possible.

5) Don’t Expect Your Spouse To Make You Happy

Research shows most people’s happiness eventually returns to their natural baseline, even after very positive events like a wedding.

Jeremiah Translation: Yes that’s why you have a DVR, and did I mention wine?

6) Have More “You Guys” Time

Over the course of a marriage, desire can lessen. Despite this, “you guys time” is healthy and has all kinds of biological and emotional benefits that should not be ignored.

Jeremiah Translation: AKA Lock the bedroom door.

7) Excitement!

Couples don’t need more “pleasant” activities — they need more excitingactivities to hold on to the rush they felt when they first fell in love.

Jeremiah Translation: So when the kids fall asleep on the way home from grandmas, make the most of it! Run around the house without pants!

What's all of this mean? Don't let science tell you how to be married! Be happy, laugh, and remember there are no rules to a "perfect" marriage.

Also, Happy Anniversary Wife ;-P