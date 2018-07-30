Jim Thome has been inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame! Thome spent most of his baseball career with the Cleveland Indians and is 8th on the all-time homerun list with 612. Thome was very appreciative and emotional during the induction ceremony, crediting a lot of success to his family. He wore a pink tie to the ceremony, which he said was a nod to his mother, who died of lung cancer in 2005.

"Mom, I can only hope you're proud of the man I've become," he said. "You can take a lot of credit for it."

He also gave thanks to his dad, Chuck, for teaching him his fundamentals.

"Dad, thank you for teaching me not just about the game of baseball, but how to be man and to always put family first."

Watch the full induction speech below.