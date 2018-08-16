Jimmy Buffett Is Opening A Margaritaville Retirement Center

Jimmy Buffett is still wastin' away again in Margaritaville... but this time he's not on vacation. The singer is opening Margaritaville-themed retirement homes, the first of several planned “55 and better” retirement communities will be in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The new company will be called "Latitude Margaritaville" and said the homes were “inspired by the legendary music and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett” and that “your new home in paradise features exciting recreation, FINtastic dining and live entertainment.”

Who's ready to retire here!? I hear there's booze in the blender.