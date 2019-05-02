Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Got Married in Las Vegas!

Surprise! Just two hours after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner got married in Las Vegas!

Fans first caught wind of the longtime couple's nuptials when Diplo began posting footage from the impromptu ceremony.

Country music duo Dan+Shay performed their hit song "Speechless" at the ceremony.

After exchanging vows, the newly minted husband and wife swapped ring pops instead of wedding bands, obviously.

Congratulations to the happy couple!