Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Have Second Wedding In France

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have gotten married (for the second time) in France this weekend. The ceremony was held at the Château du Martinay in Carpentras followed by a reception at Château de Tourreau. That's a lot of Château's.

“Joe and Sophie both teared up while reading their vows,” a source tells E! News. “Everyone stood and cheered and they had huge smiles as they left as a couple. It was an emotional ceremony."

Paparazzi pictures show Joe in an all-black tuxedo, while the bride was reportedly dressed in a lace dress with sleeves by designer Louis Vuitton.

Are we not going to talk about how Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's dog was the real star at their second wedding? pic.twitter.com/WMG57OHHEi — Olivia (@livsingh95) June 29, 2019

Let's be honest, the real star of this wedding was their dog.