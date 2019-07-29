Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s Dog Killed In Accident

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are mourning the loss of their dog, Waldo. According to TMZ, the Alaskan Klee Kai died in what is being called a "freak accident" in New York City last week.

Apparently, the couple’s dog walker was walking Waldo when the dog got spooked and broke free, running out into traffic and getting hit by a car. The couple has had Waldo since 2018, and they told cops they were so upset they first had to go to their therapist.

The couple just came back from their honeymoon, where they spent days "drinking watermelon daiquiris excessively, reading books, playing tennis and riding bikes. And best of all.... #nonewsnoshoes #dicoversoneva"