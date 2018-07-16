John Mayer Trolls Justin Bieber On Instagram

John Mayer is out here asking all the questions we want to.

Over the weekend, Justin Bieber posted some racey pics of him and new fiancé, Hailey Baldwin, casually making out in a hot tub.

Ahh... young love is... kinda... awkward and uncomfortable?

So leave it to John Mayer to ask what we were all thinking, who even took this picture?

JOHN MAYER IS LITERALLY ME pic.twitter.com/69kyOsztpO — myra (@haiIeybaldwins) July 14, 2018

These are trying times. These are the questions WE NEED ANSWERS TO.

Can we start a movement? #WhoTookTheHotTubPic