John Stamos Gets Tattoo Of Nick Jonas' Face

This Instagram prank war is hilarious.

March 18, 2019
The Jeremiah Show

USA Today © Ron Elkman

Categories: 
Celebrity News
The Jeremiah Show

Two heartthrobs are uniting over.. being heartthrobs.

Nick Jonas and John Stamos have gotten in a hilarious Instagram prank war. It all started with John Stamos rocked a Jo Bros shirt to the AMA's.

#amas

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

Next move went to Nick Jonas.

It’s your move @johnstamos #jonasbrothers #sucker Photos: Backgrid

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Stamos responded via Instagram, writing "I had the craziest dream last night... #jonasbrothers #sucker."

I had the craziest dream last night... #jonasbrothers #sucker

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

Now, Nick's turn.

I’ll sleep well tonight knowing #sucker is number 1!

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

But it seems like Stamos might have won this prank war with what came next.

#jobrosforlife

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

Can this prank war go on forever?

Tags: 
Nick Jonas
John Stamos