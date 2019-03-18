John Stamos Gets Tattoo Of Nick Jonas' Face
This Instagram prank war is hilarious.
Two heartthrobs are uniting over.. being heartthrobs.
Nick Jonas and John Stamos have gotten in a hilarious Instagram prank war. It all started with John Stamos rocked a Jo Bros shirt to the AMA's.
Next move went to Nick Jonas.
It’s your move @johnstamos #jonasbrothers #sucker Photos: Backgrid
Stamos responded via Instagram, writing "I had the craziest dream last night... #jonasbrothers #sucker."
Now, Nick's turn.
But it seems like Stamos might have won this prank war with what came next.
Can this prank war go on forever?