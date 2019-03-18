John Stamos Gets Tattoo Of Nick Jonas' Face

Two heartthrobs are uniting over.. being heartthrobs.

Nick Jonas and John Stamos have gotten in a hilarious Instagram prank war. It all started with John Stamos rocked a Jo Bros shirt to the AMA's.

#amas A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 9, 2018 at 8:13pm PDT

Next move went to Nick Jonas.

Stamos responded via Instagram, writing "I had the craziest dream last night... #jonasbrothers #sucker."

Now, Nick's turn.

But it seems like Stamos might have won this prank war with what came next.

#jobrosforlife A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Mar 15, 2019 at 6:47pm PDT

Can this prank war go on forever?