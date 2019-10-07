"Joker" Has Record Breaking Debut

Despite being surrounded by controversy, Todd Phillips’ “Joker” starring Joaquin Phoenix had a record-breaking box office debut.

The supervillian flick raked in a whopping $93 million over the weekend, beating 2018’s “Venom’s” record as the biggest October opening ever by more than $10 million.

“Joker” is doing just as well overseas, adding up to a worldwide total of $234-million for its debut weekend. Its success is due at least in part to all the attention it got – negative or not – leading up to the opening.

It’s easily earned the top spot at the box office, more than $80 million ahead of the movie in second place, “Abominable.”