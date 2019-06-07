Jonas Brothers 'Happiness Begins' Is Out Now

Today is the day Jonas Brothers fans have waited 10 years for. The new album 'Hapiness Begins' is now out for the world to hear.

This comes off the release of two singles, 'Sucker' and 'Cool' and also their documentary 'Chasing Happiness' that is now streaming on Amazon Prime video.

Kevin, Nick, and Joe were as emotional as anyone at the release of their album last night.

They shared their excitement on Twitter. "This was ten years ago almost to the day, and today my brothers and I have released our new album #happinessbegins thank you to everyone who stood by us every step of the way. We love you. This is for you," Nick tweeted.

#HappinessBegins now. Writing this album was personal and raw and the fact that you guys have it now has me feeling so emotional! It’s been 10 years and we can’t thank you guys enough. THE NEW JONAS BROTHERS ALBUM IS OUT FUCK YEAH TELL YOUR FRIENDS ------ https://t.co/43aHXb4lqQ pic.twitter.com/RIBlH7sYRR — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) June 7, 2019