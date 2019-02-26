Jordyn Woods Blames Booze For Her Hookup With Tristan Thompson

It's an all out war for Khloe Kardashian and Jordyn Woods, with Khloe sneaking some digs in at her sister's former BFF via Instagram.

khloe kardashian called jordyn a snake on her instagram stories pic.twitter.com/jmxKhMtvow — Sebastian Williams (@sebas_williams) February 25, 2019

Is this Khloe calling Jordyn a snake? Probably.

Meanwhile, Jordyn is trying to blame the alcohol for her reported hookup with Khloe’s baby daddy and Cavaliers player, Tristan Thompson.

She has reportedly said she was so drunk when she showed up to the party where she and Tristan were caught that she doesn’t remember how she got there or what she did. Sources close to the family say that Jordyn isn’t a drinker so when she does, it usually ends badly...but the Kardashians, especially Khloe, don’t believe it.

Partygoers were told to put their phones away when Jordyn got there – a sign she wanted privacy for her antics. Also, she allegedly drove herself home from the party, something she wouldn’t do if she were really wasted (we hope).

While Jordyn's future with Khloe seems pretty nonexistent, it's still up in the air how Kylie Jenner will handle the betrayal.

Kylie and Jordyn have been friends for over a decade, and Kylie has even said that Jordyn is "her only friend." Will there be two breakups in this cheating mess?

Time will tell.