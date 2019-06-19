Jordyn Woods Speaks on KUWTK Finale Teaser About Tristan Thompson Scandal

Jordyn Woods has spoken out about her upcoming appearance on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” As you know, her and Tristan Thompson’s hook up shocked pretty much everyone on earth.

Although Kylie Jenner's former’s BFF already gave her version of what down on “Red Table Talk,” the Kardashians are telling their side in a two part season finale.

Jordyn doesn’t seem too bothered by what fans are about to see. The way she sees it, “Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it. Everyone has the right to speak their truth.”

She also hopes to be portrayed “like myself, and the real me will shine.” Despite the fallout, Jordyn still remains positive and says she’s focusing on her future plans. “I mean life is short, you know, tomorrow is not promised,” she noted. “Always stay as positive as possible…Life moves on. Money doesn’t stop. The world doesn’t stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward.”

You can see how ALL this drama will unfold on part 1 of the KUWTK season finale this Sunday on E!