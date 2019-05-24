Judge Rules Records In Jussie Smollett's Case Will Be Released

A Cook County judge has ordered sealed documents in the Jussie Smollett case can be made public. The ruling was released in court after the records were sealed in March shortly after charges against the “Empire” actor were dropped by States Attorney Kim Foxx's office.

Smollett initially faced several charges for allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack on himself in January in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood. As part of the arrangement with Foxx’s office, Smollett performed two days of community service and forfeited his $10-thousand bond.

While Foxx and other prosecutors have been adamant that Smollett was never “cleared,” he has continued to proclaim “proven innocence.” In his decision, County Circuit Court Judge Steven Watkins says Smollett's actions before and after his case was dismissed did not appear to be those of someone seeking to maintain his privacy, which helped sway the decision to make the documents public.