All 16 Felony Counts Against Jussie Smollett Have Been Dropped

All 16 felony accounts against Jussie Smollett have been dropped. In a shocking reversal, prosecutors have dropped all charges against the “Empire” actor – saying instead that they’ve agreed to an “alternative disposition.”

While Smollett is happy he has been cleared, the State Attorney has a bit of a different outlook.

"This was not an exoneration. To say that he was exonerated by us or anyone is not true," explains Joe Magats, Cook County First Assistant State's Attorney. "We believe he did what he was charged with doing."

So what is going on here? As Magats sees it, Smollett being charged with a low level felonies combined with the fact that Smollett has "no prior felony background, no history of violence" means that he's "not a driver of violence," which is what they're interested in prosecuting. So with 16 hours of community service performed and forfeiting his $10-thousand bond, it's over - at least on a state level. All records associated with the case have also been sealed.

While the state-level charges have been dropped, Smollett could still face prosecution on a federal level for sending the hoax letter associated with the incident. There is no indication whether that will happen or not.