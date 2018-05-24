Just How Much Did The Royal Wedding Actually Cost?

We all know weddings aren't cheap.

Some people do anything they can to save up for the wedding of their dreams, because of how expensive they can be.

So, with the Royal Wedding and all of it's details, just how much did it cost?

Don't worry, it's not as bad as you'd think.

If you think $45 million isn't that much to spend on a single event. Which was the price tag for the day.

Not surprisingly, a majority of the money was spent on security.

However, the cake wasn't exactly a discount. The cake rang up at a cool $67,000. Must've been tasty.

How does that compare to an average wedding in the U.K.? In the end, it was over 100x more expensive than the average wedding.

Ouch!

Those who moan about the cost of the royal wedding mustn’t be aware it’s only a fraction of the money it generates for the countries tourism industry. — Elliot Gray (@Elliott_DG) May 18, 2018

So, who exactly paid for all of this?

The Royal Family ... of course.