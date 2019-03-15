Newly Wed Bieber Couple's Relationship Hits A Rough Patch

Things have hit a rough patch in the Bieber Household, as the superstar singer has struggled with depression as of late, it has apparently affected his relationship with his new wife, Hailey Baldwin.

According to a source close to Biebs, “Justin has been very depressed and seeking private counseling and treatment and relying on his faith,”, the source later added that he "feels like he’s treated like an animal everywhere he goes and there are always people around or paparazzi in bushes trying to take pictures of him.”

And its not just sources citing problems with Bieber's mental health, his friends also worry for the new relationship, saying there are still trust issues between the two.

Friends of the couple say Bieber still wants and needs her to be his wife and Hailey still wants to support him.