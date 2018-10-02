Justin Bieber Married Hailey Baldwin With NO Prenup

Seems like Bieber and Baldwin pulled one over on us. We now know, FOR SURE, that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have gotten married, and for some reason, lied about it.

Justin and Hailey got married last month in NYC on the same day that they got their marriage license at a courthouse.

According to TMZ, "They had a preacher on hand -- Jeffrey Quinn, a member of the faculty at Nyack College near the courthouse. The witness was Josh Mehl, a friend of Justin's who attends Churchome in Los Angeles."

But now the plot thickens, there was no prenup signed. The pair did reach out to their lawyers the day they got married, but they couldn't get a prenup drafted and signed that quickly. But it seems Bieber and Baldwin don't care too much about a prenup.

There has been no movement to have a "postnup" drafted now. According to TMZ, "One source said Justin is so in love he doesn't see the need for one." Justin's net worth is estimated at $250 million and Hailey is reportedly worth a couple of million.

There will still, reportedly, be a ceremony.