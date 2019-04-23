Justin Bieber Says New Album "Coming Soon"
His performance with Ariana Grande has a lot of fans excited
Justin Bieber surprised the Coachella crowd this weekend by joining Ariana Grande on stage to perform “Sorry,” and it seems he also dropped a little info that’s bound to get fans excited.
JUSTIN BIEBER AND ARIANA GRANDE WERE SINGING SORRY TOGETHER ON ONE STAGE AT COACHELLA #ARICHELLA pic.twitter.com/WfwgrAAZJa— jeska (@bieberjimin) April 22, 2019
But it was Bieber's speech that caught many fans attention.
Bieber said to the crowd, “This is my first time performing here in two years, and I had to get my groove back, get my swag back, you know what I'm saying," he told the crowd, and after thanking the audience and Ari he teased some new music, noting, “And by the way, the album will be out soon."
ICYMI -- “Album coming soon” — @justinbieber #Coachella pic.twitter.com/VhB7qY26nl— Justin Bieber Babes (@belieberbabes) April 22, 2019
No word on when the album will be released, but he took to twitter to give gratitude for performing.
Thank you @ArianaGrande . Thank you @coachella. That felt right. Love you.— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 22, 2019