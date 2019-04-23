Justin Bieber Says New Album "Coming Soon"

Justin Bieber surprised the Coachella crowd this weekend by joining Ariana Grande on stage to perform “Sorry,” and it seems he also dropped a little info that’s bound to get fans excited.

JUSTIN BIEBER AND ARIANA GRANDE WERE SINGING SORRY TOGETHER ON ONE STAGE AT COACHELLA #ARICHELLA pic.twitter.com/WfwgrAAZJa — jeska (@bieberjimin) April 22, 2019

But it was Bieber's speech that caught many fans attention.

Bieber said to the crowd, “This is my first time performing here in two years, and I had to get my groove back, get my swag back, you know what I'm saying," he told the crowd, and after thanking the audience and Ari he teased some new music, noting, “And by the way, the album will be out soon."

No word on when the album will be released, but he took to twitter to give gratitude for performing.