Justin Bieber Seems To Confirm Ed Sheeran Collaboration

Thanks to Instagram, the internet has been speculating that Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran are collaborating on a special project.

Ed’s manager posted a picture of the singer in front of a green screen that’s almost identical to one Justin posted, with both Ed and Justin’s manager captioning their photos, “This guy! Something is happening.”

The individual pictures have since been deleted, but yesterday, both artists posted a picture together with the caption "10."

Although the duo didn’t go into any further details, many are speculating that it means the alleged collaboration will be coming in 10 days, which would be May 10th (and a Friday, which is when singles are usually released).