Justin Bieber Still Has A Tattoo Of Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber may be getting married to Hailey Baldwin, but he still has a tattoo of Selena Gomez on his arm. AWKWARD.

Biebs knows it's awkward, too, telling GQ "“This is my ex-girlfriend, so I tried to cut her face up with some shading, but people still know."

This isn't the ONLY awkward thing about this whole engagement whirlwind between Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

Let's start with Justin's Instagram post to his future wife.

Now this is all rainbows and butterflies, right? WRONG. Justin Bieber doesn't even FOLLOW his fiancé on Instagram.

A cardinal sin in the year 2018. Now let's get to the other awkward turtle. All the past receipts of Hailey's support of Selena and Bieber.

I gotta say I was really looking forward to seeing what color coordination Jelena was gonna do for this years VF party.. #sigh #ohwell — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) February 27, 2012

Awko tacos for everyone.